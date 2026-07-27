Lionel Messi makes first public appearance after 2026 World Cup final defeat

Lionel Messi has made his first public appearance since Argentina's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, opting for a quiet family outing away from the spotlight.

The Argentine captain attended a Primera C match featuring Leones FC, a club founded and run by the Messi family, at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium near his hometown of Rosario.

Messi watched the match from a balcony overlooking the pitch, wearing a black hoodie as he kept a low profile.

Despite his efforts to remain unnoticed, fans quickly recognized the football icon and greeted him with loud cheers and chants. He responded with a smile and a wave before turning his attention back to the match.

The appearance came six days after Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The loss ended Messi's hopes of concluding his World Cup career with a second title.

Rather than making a public statement following the final, Messi chose to spend time with his family in Rosario before preparing to return to the United States.

The 39 year old is expected to rejoin Inter Miami after a short post-World Cup break. Reports also indicate that he has been excused from the MLS All-Star Game as part of a planned rest period agreed upon by the league and the players' representatives.

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After the final whistle, Messi briefly met with his fans outside the stadium, signing jerseys and greeting them before departing.

His appearance provided a rare public glimpse of the Argentine captain during his break following the World Cup, as he prepares to return to club duties with Inter Miami.