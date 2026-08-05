'The queen is back': Lindsay Lohan is officially a redhead again, fans react

Lindsay Lohan has officially returned to her signature red hair, and fans could not be happier.

The Freaky Friday star took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, to reveal her new look.

The post quickly drew thousands of reactions, with many celebrating the return of the hair colour that defined much of Lohan's early career.

"The most iconic redhead in pop culture," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Redhead Lindsay is the best Lindsay."

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A third added, "Hands down the most iconic redhead!"

Others flooded the comments with messages such as "Gorgeous," "Stunning, Queen!!" and "Iconic."

The transformation comes just days before the release of Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 Disney comedy Freaky Friday, in which Lohan reprises her role as Anna Coleman alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lohan has experimented with different hair colours over the years, including blonde and brunette, but many fans have long associated her with the vibrant auburn shade she wore during films such as Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday.

Her latest post has already amassed tens of thousands of likes, with many calling the return to red a nostalgic full-circle moment.