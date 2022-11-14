Lindsay Lohan on potential sequels of 'Freaky Friday', 'Mean Girls'

The November 18 release comes 15 years after Enchanted
American actor Lindsay Lohan has addressed the question on whether she is willing to work on sequels to some of her past hit films like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls.
According to Deadline, Lohan recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where she was asked by the host about being in the potential sequels.
This question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to Freaky Friday and during the show Lohan did acknowledge that Curtis had reached out to her.
"I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately. So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'OK, I'm on set, I have to focus.' And then she said Freaky Friday 2 and I got more excited," she recalled, reported Deadline.
The actor further stated that she and Curtis "would both be into" making another film based on their Freaky Friday characters.
According to the outlet, Fallon then snuck in the question about a sequel to Mean Girls and Lohan said that a follow-up movie would be "in Tina Fey's hands."
Back in October, when Curtis had appeared on The View, she revealed having an idea for a Freaky Friday sequel where Lohan would play a "hot grandma."
Although Curtis claimed she offered the idea to Disney executives, it is not yet known whether they are thinking about producing a sequel, as per Variety.
The November 18 release comes 15 years after Enchanted
The film is based on the 1980s television series
The actor was not detained on his return from Dubai, he was just asked to fill customs duty forms
The star was returning home after attending the Sharjah International Book Fair, where he was conferred with an award
With just a week to go, excitement peaks among fans who are looking forward to seeing some of the world’s most famous celebrities on stage — here are some A-listers who could be flying to Doha anytime soon
Akshay Kumar has reportedly stepped away from the films due to lack of clarity in the script
The Hollywood star held a live panel talk at the film and gaming convention
Known for his role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', the star died while working out at a gym