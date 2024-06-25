E-Paper

Lindsay Lohan is bringing ‘Freaky Friday’ back

The body swap comedy is in production, says Disney

By CT Desk

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 2:05 PM

Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 2:06 PM

The Colemans are back, wrote Disney on its Instagram page as it announced that the sequel of body swap comedy Freaky Friday is in the works.

The movie, which stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as Anna and Tess Coleman, is officially filming.


The details of the plot are still under wraps, but Variety reports Freaky Friday 2 will open in theatres next year.

The original film, which released in 2003, grossed $160 million (Dh587 million) in theatres worldwide, said Variety.


A number of stars from the first movie will be joining the cast. This includes Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao. New cast members include Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

The movie is being directed by Nisha Ganatra, whose movie credits include The High Note and Late Night.

Curtis has been keen on reprising her role since 2022, when she told The View that she had ‘written to Disney’ about wanting a sequel.

Lohan was last seen in the rom com Irish Wish, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Curtis, meanwhile, starred in the horror-comedy Haunted Mansion, which is on Disney+.

