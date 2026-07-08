Lil Wayne shuts down engagement rumours, says he and girlfriend have split

Rapper Lil Wayne has dismissed rumours that he recently got engaged, revealing that he and his former girlfriend have instead ended their relationship, according to E! News.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist addressed the speculation surrounding his personal life.

"I know I don't give y'all a lot of content, especially a lot of personal content, but I would like to clear something up," Lil Wayne said. "No, I'm not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person. I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person."

He added, "So, we decided to part. But no, not engaged."

The rapper also used the video to apologise to fans for missing the opening night of his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour in Bangor, Maine. While the concert was cancelled, opening act 2 Chainz still performed as scheduled.

"I apologize to you personally again. For real, for real. Sorry for missing that show the other night," he said.

Lil Wayne explained that a severe migraine, which he said can trigger his epilepsy, prevented him from taking the stage.

"Listen, I have epilepsy, and I have seizures, right? Thank God I haven't had a seizure in years. But seizures have triggers. The trigger for my seizures is migraines," he said.

The rapper, who has previously spoken publicly about living with epilepsy, said he was able to perform at subsequent tour stops, although he arrived late to some shows.

Addressing disappointed fans who requested refunds after the cancelled performance, Lil Wayne said he understood their frustration.

"I was getting a bunch of requests, a bunch of comments about, I ain't never coming to another one of your shows, 'I want a full refund,' and all that," he said. "So for those people, I swear to God, I will do whatever I can to make sure they get you your refund. And I apologize to you too. I really, really, really do."

He also assured fans that he would make good on the postponed concert.

"Again, July 28th, I will be right back in Bangor, Maine, to take care of my business," he said, adding that he would "handle my business the right way," according to E! News.