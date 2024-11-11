'Life is all about growing and learning': Shaquille O'Neal on dropping beats for new Yas Island video

Shaquille O'Neal has worn many hats — NBA superstar, sports commentator, even DJ — and now he’s added rapper to the lineup. In an unexpected twist, Shaq has teamed up with Bahraini rapper Flipperachi to create a track that’s part anthem for Yas Island and part showcase of Shaq’s larger-than-life charisma.

In the What Can’t We Do campaign video, Shaq doesn’t just make a cameo; he’s diving headfirst into Yas Island’s attractions. The video follows him as he tackles one thrilling experience after another, not just as a tourist but as an adventurer taking on the island’s iconic highlights. We see him dropping beats, sending a golf ball soaring, and tackling everything from the adrenaline-pumping rides of Ferrari World to the massive indoor skydiving chamber at CLYMB. These moments capture Shaq’s unmistakable energy — only this time, it’s all about fun, not competition.

"Collaborating with Yas Island on the campaign was a no-brainer for me," he said in an exclusive chat with City Times. "I like trying new things that push me and always have fun doing it. Yas Island is all about adventure and excitement, and I wanted that to come through with this campaign."

Watch the full video below:

We further discuss his experience filming the rap video, dropping beats outside of court, and more. Here are the excerpts:

How was your experience filming the rap video on Yas Island? Were there any memorable moments?

Filming the rap video was a blast. The energy, the sights—it was all incredible. I’ll never forget the moment we shot on the track at Yas Marina Circuit. We had a great crew too and were cracking jokes the whole time.

If you could recommend one Yas Island experience to your fans, what would it be and why?

If I had to recommend one Yas Island experience, it’s definitely Yas Marina Circuit. I dominated that track.

How do you think this song will resonate with the audience? What kind of reactions are you hoping to see from them?

I think they’ll enjoy it. It’s all about having fun and living life to the fullest. I’m hoping to see people vibing to it, feeling inspired to go check out the island and all it has to offer.

Can you share some insights into your creative process for the rap video?

My creative process for the rap video involved a lot of brainstorming with my team on how to capture the energy and excitement on the island for people to see at home. We worked hard to make sure the song was catchy and matched the fun we were having on set.

You’ve had a successful career in basketball, acting, and music, and much more. How do you balance these diverse talents and what is the secret to your success across the board?

Any success I’ve been able to attain over the years comes from passion, discipline, and delegation. I love what I do, and I am very grateful for all the opportunities that come my way, and the real secret is surrounding myself and partnering with great people. What inspired you to start rapping? Can you tell us more about your first rap song, and do you ever freestyle? My first rap song was What's Up Doc? in 1993. I wasn't trying to be a rapper; I was just fulfilling my dreams of getting to rap with my idols. I do have a couple of freestyles, it's all about the fun competition for me. I used to hear people say, 'I'm a better athlete-rapper than Shaq,' so I had to step up. As an NBA legend, rapper, dancer, commentator, entrepreneur, and more, you’ve showcased an impressive range of talents. So, we have to ask—what can’t you do? I’m just a regular dude and of course there’s stuff I can’t do. Like cooking; I’m not a great chef—I leave that to the professionals. But when it comes to trying new things and taking on challenges, I’m always in. Life’s all about growing and learning. Having explored the island, what do you think makes Yas Island stand out compared to other destinations? Yas Island stands out because it’s like a playground for everyone; even for big kids like me. You’ve got world-class attractions, stunning beaches, and a lively atmosphere. It’s the perfect blend of thrill and relaxation, and that’s why I fell in love with it. ALSO READ: Visit Abu Dhabi like Chris Hemsworth: From roller coaster rides to dune bashing, here are 10 things to do in the city