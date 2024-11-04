Liam Payne's body set for return to UK; funeral scheduled this week

Photo: Reuters file

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne's body is expected to be flown back to the UK within the next 36 hours, following his tragic death in Argentina last month.

According to Deadline, reports from Argentine media indicate that arrangements are being finalised for the return of the former One Direction singer, who passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

The outlet reported that Payne's funeral is scheduled to take place this week at St Paul's Cathedral in Wolverhampton, the city where he spent his formative years.

Candles are placed in front of a picture of young former One Direction singer Liam Payne, as people place tributes and flowers outside St. Peter's collegiate church to remember him, in Wolverhampton, Britain. Reuters file

People look at flowers and tributes which are placed in memory of former One Direction singer Liam Payne in Manchester, Britain, October 21, 2024. Reuters file

Following the incident, Payne's father, Geoff, travelled to Argentina a few days later. He visited the city morgue, paid his respects at the hotel, and engaged with fans who were leaving flowers and tributes outside.

The investigation into Payne's death lasted two weeks. Prosecutors stated that they believe he was "in a state of semi or total unconsciousness" during a substance-induced episode at the time of the fall.

Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of One Direction, a pop group formed by Simon Cowell during the seventh season of 'The X Factor UK' in 2010.

The band, which included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, achieved remarkable success, releasing five studio albums between 2011 and 2015.

Each album went platinum in the US and topped charts in both the UK and globally.