Liam Payne's son Bear named sole beneficiary of late singer's $29 million estate

Late singer Liam Payne's son, Bear, has been named the sole beneficiary of the former One Direction star's multi-million dollar estate, according to court documents cited by People.

The documents show that Payne's nine-year-old son is set to inherit $29,007,998 from his father's estate. While a portion of the funds may be accessible before then, the majority will be held in a trust until Bear turns 18.

Payne, who died in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, shared Bear with British singer Cheryl.

Earlier in May 2025, Cheryl was appointed administrator of Payne's estate after the singer died without leaving a will. At the time, legal filings showed that the gross value of his UK estate was approximately $38 million, with a net value of around $32.2 million.

Payne and Cheryl welcomed their son on March 22, 2017.

Announcing Bear's birth on Instagram at the time, Payne wrote: "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible