Liam Neeson’s new action thriller ‘The Mongoose’ now showing in UAE cinemas

Liam Neeson is back on the big screen with his latest action thriller, The Mongoose, which arrived in UAE cinemas on October 29.

The film follows Ryan 'Fang' Flanagan, a former war hero who finds himself on the run after being accused of a crime he did not commit.

With law enforcement pursuing him across the country, Ryan embarks on a car chase, relying on the help of his former military colleagues to stay ahead of the authorities.

As the pursuit unfolds, it attracts public attention, with people following the chase and supporting Ryan as he attempts to escape.

The film stars Marisa Tomei as Tara, Ving Rhames as Tanker and Michael Chiklis as Major Walter Pope.

Brett Tucker also appears as Todd, whose murder puts Ryan at the centre of the investigation.

Directed by Mark Vanselow and written by Thompson Evans, The Mongoose brings Neeson back to the action genre that has become a major part of his career.

The film also marks Vanselow's directorial debut. He previously worked as a stunt coordinator on several Hollywood productions, including I, Robot and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The actor is best known for playing Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, which began in 2008 and helped establish him as an action star.

He later appeared in several other thrillers, including Non-Stop, The Commuter, Cold Pursuit and The Marksman, often portraying characters caught in dangerous situations.

Neeson also starred in the 2025 comedy The Naked Gun, playing Detective Frank Drebin Jr in the revival of the franchise.

His latest film sees him return to a more familiar role, this time as a former soldier trying to clear his name while evading capture.

The Mongoose is now screening in cinemas across the UAE.