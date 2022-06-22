Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs, and Clean Bandit to headline music festival in Abu Dhabi

Acknowledge all the dads in your life with our guide to the best offers and gifts for Father's Day, celebrated in the UAE on June 21
Award-winning music festival, Club Social is returning for its third edition in October. Taking place in Abu Dhabi, the music festival will feature an epic lineup of international headliners, including Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs, and Clean Bandit (DJ set).
The three-day event, starting October 28, is brought to you by BRAG, in association with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Miral, and Live Nation. It will take place at the beautiful Yas Links on the iconic Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The first day, October 28, will see one of the most popular British indie rock bands of the last two decade, Kaiser Chiefs taking centre stage with a live set filled with their best-selling anthems, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less And Less, Ruby and many more. Visitors can also expect hits like Record Collection and Golden Oldies from their latest album Duck.
Global electropop sensations, Clean Bandit (DJ set) will turn up the heat on Yas Island with chart-topping hits such as Rockabye, Symphony and Rather Be.
Legendary English rock singer Liam Gallagher will headline the second day with a live performance. The artist will treat the Club Social crowd to his own hits, including Shockwave, Wall of Glass and Once.
The third and final day will see UAE's best rising stars battle it out in Club Social's Battle of the Bands. The stage will showcase some of the best emerging talent on offer in the UAE.
Tickets to the three-day event are available on Ticketmaster and Platinum List. A general admission three-day pass is priced at Dh235. For more information, head to the ticketing websites.
