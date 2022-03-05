'Lethal Weapon' actor Mitchell Ryan passes away at 88

The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan
Entertainment2 days ago
Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first Lethal Weapon movie, a ruthless businessman on TV’s Santa Barbara and had character roles on the soap opera Dark Shadows and the 1990s sitcom Dharma & Greg, died Friday. He was 88.
Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter.
Rugged, granite-jawed and sporting a sleek mane of hair, Ryan was instantly recognizable on TV and the big screen. His career spanned more than a half-century, beginning with an uncredited role in the 1958 Robert Mitchum film Thunder Road.
He was a general-turned heroin smuggler in Lethal Weapon, police officer in Magnum Force and Electra Glide in Blue, and the conniving, murderous Las Vegas businessman Anthony Tonell in the nighttime TV soap opera Santa Barbara.
In the 1990s, he had a long-running role as Greg’s wealthy, eccentric and boozy father on Dharma & Greg.
Ryan played Burke Devlin on the cult 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows for one season but he was fired because of his alcoholism.
Ryan acknowledged his drinking issues in his 2021 autobiography, Fall of a Sparrow.
“I’m blessed that, 30 years a drunk, I’ve managed to live a working actor’s life to be envied. And I’ve lived a great deal of real life while I was at it,” he wrote. “Sober for the next 30 years, I’m told that I’ve come out of it all a good and useful human being.”
Ryan had roles on many TV shows and in movies ranging from High Plains Drifter with Clint Eastwood to Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.
He also performed in the theater, including Broadway appearances in Wait Until Dark, Medea, and The Price.
The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan
Entertainment2 days ago
The former couple shares four children
Entertainment2 days ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the duo in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday
Entertainment2 days ago
'The Batman' is out in UAE cinemas on March 3
Entertainment2 days ago
Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best concerts and events around town
Entertainment2 days ago
The film is set for a January 2023 release.
Entertainment3 days ago
From limited edition menus to street theatre at Expo 2020 Dubai, here's what is happening in the city today
Entertainment3 days ago
'The Batman' is out in UAE theatres on March 3
Entertainment3 days ago