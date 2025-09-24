  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 24, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.1°C

Leonardo DiCaprio says new film 'One Battle After Another' is timely satire

The action thriller black comedy follows the story of Bob Ferguson, played by DiCaprio, and his wife Perfidia Beverly Hills, played by the singer Teyana Taylor

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 1:17 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Fountain to reopen on October 1, Emaar confirms

Dubai Fountain to reopen on October 1, Emaar confirms

100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

100-day maternity leave, flexible work: How private firms in UAE attract Emirati talents

Dubai: Some residents allowed back into Al Barsha building after massive fire

Dubai: Some residents allowed back into Al Barsha building after massive fire

For Leonardo DiCaprio, explaining the synopsis for his new action thriller film One Battle After Another is no easy feat.

"I think it's probably because it's a complex thing to articulate, but at the heart of it, I think the movie's a lot to do with humanity. It's a lot to do with polarization in the world that we live in, extremism on both ends," the Titanic actor said.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

thumb-image

Jumeirah Golf Estates' rising star Aayan Dadabhoy impresses at Curry Cup in NY

thumb-image

Kenyan athletes shine in Tokyo, but anti-doping efforts remain in the dark

thumb-image

UAE: Oil spill quickly contained on Khor Fakkan beach

thumb-image

UAE construction sector set for 22% growth, reaching $130 billion by 2029

 

The movie follows Bob Ferguson, played by DiCaprio, and his wife Perfidia Beverly Hills, played by singer Teyana Taylor. They are a loving but strained couple that embark on daring humanitarian missions in modern-day America.

"It's not a film where people are imposing any political beliefs on anyone else," DiCaprio said. "It's satire on both ends. It's a great film to have coming out in today's world. I think it's important." In the movie, Perfidia suddenly disappears soon after giving birth. Bob changes his identity and goes off the grid to raise their child as a single parent.

When an enemy resurfaces after 16 years for revenge, Bob must work to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson is known for his distinct style in films like Licorice Pizza, There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights.

According to DiCaprio, Anderson has "incredible flexibility" and can change whole sequences based on an actor's suggestion. "Not to say that he takes all your ideas, because he certainly doesn't," DiCaprio said. "He's got a great BS detector. But when you say that one good idea, I mean, the entire course of the movie may change." One Battle After Another arrives in theaters on Friday.

Film critics granted the film, distributed by Warner Bros., a 97 per cent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with high praise for Anderson.