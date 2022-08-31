Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after four years together: Report

They had made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards.

By ANI Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 10:55 AM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 11:00 AM

Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits after four years of being in a relationship.

Sources confirmed the break-up to People magazine.

DiCaprio and Morrone who had kept their romance a secret made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Morrone stated that she does not care about the couple's age gap in a December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," the actress said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." She also noted that it was "frustrating" being mostly known due to her relationship with the Oscar winner.

As per the reports, DiCaprio and Morrone first began dating in 2017.

"I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation," she said.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine in June 2020, DiCaprio "loves being with" the model, and the two "spent 24/7" with each other during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

Morrone made her acting debut in the 2014 James Franco film Bukowski. The best-selling novel Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid will be adapted into a television series, and she will play Daisy Jones in that project.

Meanwhile on the work front, DiCaprio will be reuniting with Martin Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, set to be released next year.