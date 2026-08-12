World-first LEGO natural history exhibition coming to Abu Dhabi this August

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will host the world premiere of LEGO SHOWS Natural Brickstory from August 21, bringing a new interactive experience centred on natural history to the capital.

The limited-time exhibition will take visitors through 13.8 billion years of natural history, with themed zones exploring Earth’s history, wildlife and the cosmos through LEGO building and hands-on activities.

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Visitors will be able to take part in collaborative builds, LEGO trails and workshops, with more activities set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Play is fundamental to learning and discovery. It sparks curiosity, fuels imagination, and nurtures creativity,” Dr Peter C. Kjærgaard, Director of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said in the museum’s announcement.

While Natural Brickstory marks a world first for Abu Dhabi, the UAE already has a long-standing connection with LEGO.

LEGO LAND Dubai opened in October 2016, bringing an entire LEGO theme park to the UAE. According to LEGO LAND Dubai, its Miniland features 20 million LEGO bricks and recreates Dubai’s skyline alongside landmarks from across the Middle East.

The Burj Khalifa was recreated as part of the LEGO Architecture collection. According to LEGO, the 2016 model used 333 pieces and stood 39cm tall, making it the tallest LEGO Architecture model released at the time.

Natural Brickstory takes that LEGO connection in a different direction, using the familiar bricks to explore science and the natural world rather than architecture or theme-park entertainment.

The exhibition opens at Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi on August 21 and is included with general museum admission.