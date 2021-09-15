>
HOME > Entertainment

Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies

AP/New York
Filed on September 15, 2021

(AP file)

Former 'Saturday Night Live' comic fought a nine-year battle with cancer.

Comic Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host during the 1990s, has died.

Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.

The son of two schoolteachers raised in Quebec City, Canada, Macdonald was a standup comic and briefly a writer for the sitcom “Roseanne” when he was picked to join the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1993.

After leaving the show in 1998, he created and starred in the comedy “The Norm Show” for ABC, playing a former NHL player kicked out of the league for gambling and tax evasion and forced into community service as a social worker.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Here are some facts as Dubai Metro turns 12. ...
khaleejtimes

Entertainment

Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies

5 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Special permits for...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT one-on-one: Sanju Samson
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: EU to donate 200 million more vaccine doses to low-income countries

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Teenager dies after accidentally brushing teeth with rat poison

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Technology

iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Afghanistan women’s soccer team arrives in Pakistan: Minister

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

World

Australian, 64, surrenders three decades after prison escape

1 votes | 15 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Americas

Mexican authorities rescue 22 foreigners kidnapped in a hotel

1 votes | 15 September 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 