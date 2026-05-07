From pink heels to high school halls: ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel ‘Elle’ drops first teaser

Will 2026 be the year of nostalgia? Just days after the buzz surrounding The Devil Wears Prada 2, Prime Video has dropped the first teaser for another iconic franchise revival.

Before Harvard Law and courtroom comebacks, there was high school.

Elle, the upcoming prequel series set in the world of Legally Blonde, released its first teaser trailer on Wednesday, May 6, ahead of its July 1 premiere on Prime Video.

Before Harvard Law and courtroom comebacks, there was high school.

Elle, the upcoming prequel series set in the world of Legally Blonde, has released its first teaser trailer ahead of its July 1 premiere on Prime Video.

The series stars Lexi Minetree as a younger version of Elle Woods, the iconic role originally played by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 comedy hit.

Set in the 1990s, the coming-of-age series follows Elle as a high school student who moves from Los Angeles to rainy Seattle, where her bright pink personality immediately makes her stand out. According to promotional material shared by ELLE and Prime Video, the show explores the early experiences that shaped the confident lawyer fans later met at Harvard.

The teaser hints at familiar elements from the original film universe, including a mean-girl rivalry, a complicated love interest, a reluctant best friend, and even the early story of Bruiser Woods, Elle’s beloved chihuahua.

Prime Video captioned the teaser: “Before law school, there was high school. From the world of Legally Blonde comes Elle, premiering July 1.”

The project appears to be a major priority for the streamer. Production on the first season began in April 2025, with Reese Witherspoon announcing the start of filming on Instagram alongside a photo of Minetree. She wrote: “Harvard was hard. High School was harder.”

The platform has already renewed the series for a second season before the first season’s release, with production expected to begin this spring.

Released in 2001, Legally Blonde became a pop culture phenomenon, following Elle Woods as she enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, only to discover her own intelligence and ambition along the way. The film later spawned sequels, a Broadway musical, and now a television expansion.