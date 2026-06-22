Legally Blonde cast reunites after 25 years ahead of a prequel series 'Elle'

The original cast of Legally Blonde reunited publicly for the first time in 25 years over the weekend, gathering in New York City to celebrate the upcoming Prime Video prequel series Elle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis and Victor Garber attended "Elle World", an immersive fan event held at Manhattan's Hall des Lumières on Saturday.

The cast posed for photos together and alongside the new Elle cast, which features newcomer Lexi Minetree in the lead role. The actors also took part in a panel discussion moderated by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

During the conversation, Witherspoon became emotional while reflecting on the legacy of Elle Woods and the impact the character has had on audiences over the years.

"When I walked in and I saw this moment, it just felt like it was galvanizing how I felt about playing this character," she said, holding back tears. "Playing this character for 25 years has been the privilege of my life."

She added that fans often tell her they were inspired by Elle Woods to attend law school, name their daughters after the character, or persevere through difficult periods in their lives.

The reunion also gave cast members a chance to revisit some of the film's most memorable moments. Coolidge joked that when she first auditioned for the movie, she mistakenly believed she was trying out for the role of Elle Woods.

The evening ended with surprise musical performances from Hoku, who performed Perfect Day from the film's opening sequence, and Vanessa Carlton, who sang A Thousand Miles, another song closely associated with the film.

Produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Elle serves as a prequel to the 2001 hit film and follows a teenage Elle Woods in 1995 as she navigates high school life in Seattle. The series stars June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as Elle's parents.

Elle premieres on Prime Video on July 1.