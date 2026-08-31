Stray Kids’ Lee Know donates $72,000 to support Nepal flood recovery efforts

Stray Kids member Lee Know has donated 100 million won, around $72,000, to help children and families affected by severe flooding in Nepal.

The donation comes after severe flooding in Nepal left families displaced and caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

According to JYP Entertainment, Lee Know made the donation through international humanitarian organisation World Vision, with the funds set to support emergency relief and recovery efforts.

According to World Vision, the donation will help provide affected communities with food and nutritional assistance, temporary housing, clean drinking water and sanitation support.

“I hope my support can offer a little strength to those going through this difficult time,” Lee Know said.

He also expressed hope that those affected by the floods, as well as people working on relief efforts, would be able to return to their daily lives as soon as possible.

The donation continues Lee Know’s long running support for humanitarian causes. According to World Vision, he has sponsored children through the organisation since 2014 and donated another 100 million won in 2024 to support its global food crisis response programme.

His charitable efforts have also extended to healthcare and animal welfare. In 2025, Lee Know donated 100 million won to Samsung Medical Center to support patients receiving treatment for serious illnesses.

That same year, he donated another 100 million won to support the rescue and care of cats.

Lee Know has also been recognised by World Vision for his contributions, becoming a member of its Bob Pierce Honor Club, which recognises major donors.

The latest contribution comes as Lee Know continues his activities with Stray Kids alongside his individual charitable work.