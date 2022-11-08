Lee Jung-Jae, Carrie-Anne Moss among others cast in 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte'

The series is described as a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets

By ANI Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 9:35 AM

The Acolyte, the Star Wars series has announced its full cast as production gets underway at Disney Plus.

As per the report of Variety, the series will officially star Lee Jung-Jae from Squid Game, Manny Jacinto from Nine Perfect Strangers, Dafne Keen from His Dark Materials, Rebecca Henderson from Inventing Anna, Charlie Barnett from Russian Doll, Dean-Charles Chapman from 1917, and Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix.

As per the official series description reported by Variety, The Acolyte is described as "a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

The Acolyte's creator, executive producer, and showrunner is Leslye Headland. The first episode will also be directed by Headland. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing, with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef serving as executive producers.

In April 2020, Variety reported the news that Headland was creating a Star Wars series for Disney Plus. It is one of many live-action Star Wars programmes available on the streaming platform. Others include Andor, which is presently running its first season, and The Mandalorian, which will premiere its third season in February 2023. The programmes Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett have both recently debuted on Disney Plus.