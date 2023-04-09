Lara Dutta thrilled to work in 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 1:12 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 1:14 PM

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta says she has lived her dream as she worked with prolific director Vishal Bhardwaj in his OTT debut, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Lara penned a note of gratitude for the director. Sharing a frame with Vishal and his wife Rekha Bhardwaj, Lara wrote in the caption, "Yes, you can manifest your reality!! To work with both Vishal sir and Rekha ji together is just a dream come true!! One that I've been hoping and praying for, for a long time!! Love, admiration and deep respect for both of them."

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is based on the detective novel The Sittaford Mystery by Agatha Christie. The series will premiere on SonyLIV.

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. Besides being the director and co-producer, Vishal Bhardwaj also serves as the show's co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam, amongst others.

After a hiatus from the silver screen, Lara played the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, which hit theatres in 2021. Lara's look in the film became the talk of the town.

The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hotstar original Hundred in 2020.