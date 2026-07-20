Watch: Lamine Yamal kneels to pray after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph

While Spain celebrated their first FIFA World Cup title since 2010, one of the tournament's biggest stars reacted in a way that has captured fans' attention around the world.

Moments after Spain's 1-0 extra time victory over Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium, 19-year-old Lamine Yamal was filmed kneeling alone on the pitch in what appeared to be a quiet moment of prayer.

Yamal has previously performed Sajdat al Shukr, or the Prostration of Gratitude, an Islamic practice in which Muslims thank God after receiving a blessing or experiencing good news. He appeared to do the same after Spain's World Cup triumph.

The clip quickly spread across social media, standing in contrast to the jubilant scenes unfolding around him, with teammates celebrating and emotions running high after the final whistle.

The moment resonated with many online, not because of the match itself, but because of the calmness it reflected after the biggest achievement of the Barcelona star's young career.

Yamal's humility continued after the celebrations.

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Rather than focusing solely on lifting the trophy, the teenager sought out Lionel Messi, embracing the Argentina captain and exchanging a few quiet words in one of the night's most memorable post-match moments.

Photos and videos of the interaction quickly went viral, with many fans describing it as a symbolic passing of the torch between two generations.

The embrace carried extra significance because of the famous photograph taken nearly two decades ago, showing a young Messi holding baby Yamal during a UNICEF charity photoshoot.

Ahead of the final, Messi himself described the coincidence as "crazy", while FIFA revisited the remarkable story behind the image.

The teenager also shared emotional celebrations with his family on the pitch after the match, including a heartfelt embrace with his three-year-old brother Keyne, whose appearances throughout the tournament had already made him a fan favourite.

Yamal's post-match conduct added another memorable chapter to a tournament in which he established himself as one of football's brightest stars. Spain secured the title thanks to Ferran Torres' extra time winner, ending Argentina's reign as world champions.