25 years of Lagaan: How this actor met his wife on the sets of the Aamir Khan film

One of the most important films in Indian cinema, Lagaan captured mass imagination when it released way back in 2001. An unusual story, combined with brilliant direction, ensured that the film found its way to that year's Academy Awards shortlist for Best Foreign Language film.

What is also remembered about Lagaan is its ensemble cast and the camaraderie between them. Each character became a legend and the performers were simply on top of their game.

However, only a few fans know that one of the actors met his partner on the sets of Lagaan. Amin Hajee, who played the role of Bagha in the film, met his wife Charlotte Whitby-Cole on the sets of the 2001 movie.

In one of the interviews, Charlotte has recalled being a prop on the stands as her brother Jamie was one of the cricketers of the English team.

Following a whirlwind romance, Amin and Charlotte tied the knot and now have two daughters Summer and Sky.

Their story recently went viral on social media as Aamir Khan Productions celebrated 25 years of Lagaan. As the whole cast and crew got together, Amin took to Instagram to post a picture of his family, captioning "Thanks Lagaan for your greatest gift."