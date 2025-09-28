  • search in Khaleej Times
Lady Gaga showers fiancé with love in birthday post

Calling her fiancé's birthday her "favourite day of the year", Gaga offered a glimpse into their birthday celebrations.

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 1:59 PM

Lady Gaga poured her heart out to celebrate her fiancé, Michael Polansky's birthday.

The singer wrote, "Happy Birthday to my honey. I hope 42 is your best year yet, you have done so much in your 42 years I am so proud of you every day — and so grateful for this day you came into the world, it was the most special day."

"A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce. Even this goat knows what a happy day your birthday is to me. I love you," she added.

Gaga also shared pictures from their birthday getaway, showing the couple spending time away from the city. She also included the special birthday cake in the album.

The Grammy-winning singer's heartfelt post came weeks after she honoured him while accepting the Artist of the Year Award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Shortly after, she also announced their creative collaboration on her sixth album, Mayhem.

"Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you--talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined. I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy," a part of Gaga's post read.

Lady Gaga and Polansky's engagement stirred headlines during the Summer Olympics 2024. In Paris, the singer was spotted introducing Polansky as "my fiancé" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, People magazine reported.