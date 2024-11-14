Lady Gaga joins cast of 'Wednesday' season 2

Cast member Lady Gaga (Photo by Reuters)

Lady Gaga is set to join the cast of Netflix's hit series Wednesday for itssecond season.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist will have a role in the forthcoming season, currently in production in Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While details of her character remain under wraps, her involvement has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Lady Gaga's connection to the Wednesday series goes beyond her upcoming appearance.

Last year, a remix of her song Bloody Mary was featured over a dance sequence by Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular Wednesday Addams.

In addition to Gaga, the second season will introduce a range of new faces, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor as series regulars, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, the show will also welcome several big names in guest roles, including Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.