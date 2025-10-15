  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.1°C

Kylie Jenner drops first song 'Fourth Strike' with Terror Jr

The song serves as a follow-up to their 2016 hit 3 Strikes, in which Jenner appeared in the music video to promote her Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 2:48 PM

Top Stories

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

Kylie Jenner has made her move into the music world.

On Monday night, pop duo Terror Jr released a new single titled Fourth Strike, featuring Jenner's vocals.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Solaren introduces AI-driven solar platform to enhance energy efficiency in Philippines

thumb-image

500 ChatGPT prompts designed G42 chairman's Abu Dhabi home, says CEO

thumb-image

Hamas launches Gaza crackdown as Trump vows to disarm group

thumb-image

School break in UAE: Some parents spend up to Dh1,500 per week on mid-term camps

thumb-image

Three-quarters of married Bangladesh women experience violence: Survey

 

The song serves as a follow-up to their 2016 hit 3 Strikes, in which Jenner appeared in the music video to promote her Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses. The release also comes just before the launch of her new cosmetics collection on October 18.

After the track dropped, Jenner shared her excitement on Instagram with a series of photos and clips of herself recording the song.

In "Fourth Strike," Jenner can be heard rapping, "One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right. Do it on purpose just to see how it ends." The track ends with her whispering, "King Kylie."

Music isn't Jenner's only new venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, last week, it was announced that Jenner will make her acting debut in The Moment, an upcoming film by Charli XCX. The movie also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgard.

The film is expected to be released next year.