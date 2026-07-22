Dubai: Kunal Ganjawala to headline 'Baithak' with special tribute to KK

Music lovers in Dubai can look forward to an intimate evening of Bollywood melodies, Sufi music and ghazals as Baithak, a live music concept by Showoff Entertainment, returns on August 8, featuring celebrated playback singer Kunal Ganjawala.

Taking place at Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai, the event promises a relaxed, living room-style musical experience where audiences can sing along, unwind and immerse themselves in timeless classics.

The evening will also feature a special tribute segment dedicated to late singer KK, whose songs continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

Unlike a conventional concert, Baithak recreates the atmosphere of a traditional mehfil, with guests able to choose between baithak-style floor seating on diwans or regular chairs.

Headlining the event is Kunal Ganjawala, one of Bollywood's most recognisable playback singers. Best known for his breakthrough hit 'Bheege Honth Tere' from the 2004 film Murder, the Mumbai-born singer has delivered numerous chart-topping songs across Bollywood and regional cinema.

The event is open to all ages, with free entry for children under five. Gates open at 7pm, while the live performance begins from 9pm. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue on an a la carte basis.

Seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, although traditional attire is also welcome to complement the evening's ambience.

Tickets are available exclusively through Platinumlist. For more information, visit Showoff Entertainment's official website or social media channels.