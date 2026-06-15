Twenty two-year-old Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by alleged suicide

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide. She was 22.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East.

Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

"The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons.

Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Meanwhile, Sanchita's last Instagram post was a reel in which she was seen dancing to a song.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZhH5LCTdkv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sanchita had been steadily building her career in the television industry. She came to be known for playing Diya Tandon in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya. She later played the lead role of Sukoon in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, opposite actor Sorab Bedi. ANI