Kriti Sanon reveals she was rejected for 'Student of the Year'

The actor is part of the upcoming 'Koffee With Karan' episode

By ANI Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 2:42 PM

Karan Johar just dropped the first glimpse of the 9th episode of 'Koffee With Karan' and we just cannot wait.

The manifestation game has been going strong in 'Koffee With Karan Season 7'. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season's ninth episode, the couch brings together two stars who started out as debutants together but have now carved a niche name in the hearts of viewers.

The next episode is going to feature action star Tiger Shroff alongside his former co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo makes viewers' hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-heard-before conjectures.

On Monday taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a teaser in which Kriti is seen at her candid best while Tiger, who is shy and speaks less but in the video is seen in a different avatar as fun and in roast mode.

The teaser begins with Karan asking Kriti if she got rejected at auditions prior to Heropanti 1.

Kriti responded with a bit of serious expression. She said, "You know my first audition was actually for the 'Student of the Year 1.'"

And it was an 'Oops' moment for Karan.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2022. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

She also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' along with Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.