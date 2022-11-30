Kriti Sanon clears air on dating Prabhas, calls rumours 'baseless'

The two actors will share screen space in the highly anticipated film 'Adipurush'

By ANI Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:57 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 10:00 AM

Social media has been abuzz with rumours of Kriti Sanon planning to tie the knot with South superstar Prabhas. While many were speculating that there was an iota of truth in the rumours, Kriti cleared the air by saying that the rumours are baseless.

On Tuesday night, Kriti took to Instagram story and issued a statement, brushing the rumours aside. She wrote, "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date, let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

This comes right after Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti's relationship during the promotion of their film Bhediya at the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The speculations about Kriti and Prabhas's dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

Kriti and Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut. It was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023. Now, it will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.

