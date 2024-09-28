Kriti Sanon at IIFA Utsavam 2024: ‘I think there is lot more scrutiny in era of social media'

The band will perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 9, 11, 12, and 14th
Kriti Sanon made a stylish appearance at IIFA Utsavam 2024 on September 27. The actor, whose film credits include Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, spoke about the pressure on artists because of social media.
Kriti said things have changed over the years. She explained, " I think when we were artists back when there was no social media. I think I've been in the generation that has passed through it, like I started when there was no social media and then I entered the social media, so I've seen both. I think there's a lot more scrutiny on everything, what you're wearing, what you're seeing, where you're seen, where you're spotted and also I feel like people are just consuming data constantly and it also takes away from the excitement of seeing celebrities and actors as well, because you're seeing them like every now and right now."
She continued, "I mean there are pros and cons of both. We can obviously connect to our fans a lot more easily. We probably do two films a year but then the rest of the time we can sort of connect with them. So, I think there are pros and cons both."
The ace star is set to embrace a new role as a producer with her upcoming venture, Do Patti , which she called "my first baby as a producer."
"I'm very excited but very nervous. I hope what we've tried to achieve, people really like it and connect with it and there is something that we're trying to say with the film, which I hope touches people's hearts and this is just the beginning. I consider myself a newcomer when you call me a producer, so it's been a learning experience. But creatively it's been satisfying and as an entrepreneur, I've been enjoying it..."
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to September 29.
The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Read all about what went down at the event here.
Tonight, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience. Keep up with all the star-studded action here.
IIFA 2024 will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience. (ANI)
