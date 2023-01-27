Kristen Stewart to direct three music videos for music group Boygenius

The Hollywood actor sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised
Boygenius, the indie-rock "supergroup" comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, recently announced their much awaited debut full-length studio album, The Record. It is set to be released on March 31.
According to Variety, last week, a three-song teaser was released with little notice, coupled with the disclosure of the album's 12-song tracklist in a Rolling Stone piece.
As per Variety, Rolling Stone shared a slew of out-takes from their chats with the band on Thursday, including the news that Kristen Stewart has been hired to helm at least three of their next music videos.
Variety adds that no other information was revealed, and the group's acquaintance with Stewart is unknown.
Nevertheless, Bridgers once famously remarked on Twitter, "I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart's birthday." Bridgers then released Kyoto, the hit song from her 2020 album of the same name, on the same day.
Along with the director's announcement, the band also disclosed who they would want to have as their fourth member, naming Adrianne Lenker and Mitski from Big Thief.
"Those two writers keep me awake at night thinking about what is good and decent in the world and in art," Bridgers said, as per a report by Variety.
They also revealed that Mike Mogis of Bright Eyes was the first to suggest that the three join together and play in 2018.
"He probably said it first and was the least unpleasant of all people," Dacus added. "It was coming from a musical standpoint, not a marketing standpoint."
