  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

Fireworks at K-pop group Seventeen's concert injure two fans

The group's agency Pledis Entertainment releases a statement explaining the incident and apologising for the injuries

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 11:22 AM

Top Stories

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

Fans at K-pop group Seventeen's concert were shocked on Saturday when a special effect on stage went wrong, injuring members of the audience.

The group's agency Pledis Entertainment, part of the entertainment mega-agency Hybe, has issued a statement explaining and apologising for the incident, in which it confirmed that two fans had been hurt.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'No strength to speak': Afghans recount horrors of earthquake, thank UAE for aid

thumb-image

Myanmar air strike kills at least 19 high school students, says armed group

thumb-image

DTC's effective QHSE policies ensuring operational excellence

thumb-image

iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max: Key differences explained

thumb-image

Dubai: Indian captain, head coach inspect pitch ahead of Pakistan clash at Asia Cup

 

"During the final segment of the “SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN INCHEON” concert that took place on September 13, some of the fireworks used as special effects unexpectedly fell in the direction of the audience," said the statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Although a professional company set safe distances and directions [for the fireworks] and conducted repeated checks before the concert, we have determined that this incident occurred due to some of the products being defective."

The company went on to say it "deeply" apologises to the audience members for startling them and causing "discomfort".

According to the statement, the two fans who were hurt were treated on site at a temporary clinic that had been set up at the concert venue. Pledis has said that they will "actively support" the injured individuals' further treatment. It is unclear whether this support will be financial.

The company also said that it would separately reach out to anyone who attended the concert on Saturday to find out whether there were any additional injuries.

"Furthermore," said the statement, "in order to prevent a similar situation from reoccurring at the concert scheduled for September 14, we will not be using the product that caused this problem, and we will carry out a more thorough safety inspection before using special effects."

Seventeen is known for its fun and playful concerts, with interactive elements and a seemingly never-ending encore, usually accompanied by grand special effects.