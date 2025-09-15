Fireworks at K-pop group Seventeen's concert injure two fans

Fans at K-pop group Seventeen's concert were shocked on Saturday when a special effect on stage went wrong, injuring members of the audience.

The group's agency Pledis Entertainment, part of the entertainment mega-agency Hybe, has issued a statement explaining and apologising for the incident, in which it confirmed that two fans had been hurt.

"During the final segment of the “SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN INCHEON” concert that took place on September 13, some of the fireworks used as special effects unexpectedly fell in the direction of the audience," said the statement.

"Although a professional company set safe distances and directions [for the fireworks] and conducted repeated checks before the concert, we have determined that this incident occurred due to some of the products being defective."

The company went on to say it "deeply" apologises to the audience members for startling them and causing "discomfort".

According to the statement, the two fans who were hurt were treated on site at a temporary clinic that had been set up at the concert venue. Pledis has said that they will "actively support" the injured individuals' further treatment. It is unclear whether this support will be financial.

The company also said that it would separately reach out to anyone who attended the concert on Saturday to find out whether there were any additional injuries.

"Furthermore," said the statement, "in order to prevent a similar situation from reoccurring at the concert scheduled for September 14, we will not be using the product that caused this problem, and we will carry out a more thorough safety inspection before using special effects."

Seventeen is known for its fun and playful concerts, with interactive elements and a seemingly never-ending encore, usually accompanied by grand special effects.