K-pop group NewJeans returns to label ADOR; ex-CEO Min Hee Jin assures support

All five members of the popular K-pop group NewJeans have decided to return to their label ADOR, upholding a court decision made at the end of October.

A South Korean court ruled in favour of ADOR after NewJeans attempted to form their own group under the name NJZ, prompting an injunction request from ADOR.

On Wednesday, November 12, ADOR announced that the two youngest members of the group — Haerin and Hyein — had decided to return to the label after "discussions with their families". It was later announced that the other three members — Minji, Hanni and Danielle — would also return and continue their activities with ADOR.

Min Hee Jin on NewJeans' return

The conflict between NewJeans and ADOR was made public in 2024, when the then CEO Min Hee Jin, whom the members have referred to as a maternal figure, was removed from her post. When an ultimatum put forward by NewJeans to reinstate Min failed, they went public about their experiences with ADOR and attempted to break their contract.

Following the news that the group would return to their label, Min Hee Jin released a statement supporting the artists' decision.

"I believe the decision the members made yesterday to return together was reached after deep deliberation and discussion," she said. "I respect and support that choice."

She praised the "courage" and willingness of the artists to protect one another and said that she herself could "start anew anywhere."

Min stressed that it was essential that NewJeans remains together as five members and expressed that she wishes them happiness. She also thanked fans and urged them to continue to support the group in the future, assuring that would do so "to the very end."

The former CEO also addressed the lawsuits between herself and HYBE, as well as between ADOR and NewJeans calling it a "prolonged" and "difficult" time.

"The litigation between HYBE and me is entirely separate and has nothing to do with NewJeans. As an individual, I am doing my very best and hope the truth will be brought to light," she said.