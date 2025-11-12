Watch: K-pop star Hyuna faints on stage prompting concerns about weight loss

K-pop idol Hyuna recently fainted on stage while performing her hit song 'Bubble Pop'.

The singer, 33, was performing at the Waterbomb Festival in Macau on Sunday. Mid-dance step she turned her back to the audience and collapsed onto the stage. Her backup dancers rushed forward and shook her, but she appeared to be either unconscious or unable to move. Moving quickly, a security guard ran onto the stage and carried her off.

Videos of the moment quickly flooded social media.

Watch the clip here:

Fans who saw the clip have voiced their concerns about singer's health. The Korea Times reported that Hyuna had recently said that she had lost 10 kilograms. The singer has also revealed in the past that she loses stamina when her weight drops below 45 kilograms.

Taking to Instagram a day after the incident, Hyuna posted an apology to her fans.

"I am really really sorry," she started. She went on to say that she wanted to put on a good show and expressed her disappointment at not being "professional". She also said that she does not remember anything from the incident.



She apologised to the fans that spent money to see her and said that she will develop her stamina to be able to perform consistently in the future.

The ended the note by thanking her fans for supporting her and that she was totally fine one day after the festival. On Tuesday, she posted behind the scenes photos from the festival with her staff and dancers, where she appears to be in good health and spirits. ️