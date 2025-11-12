  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 12, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Watch: K-pop star Hyuna faints on stage prompting concerns about weight loss

She writes a note apologising to her fans and promising them that she will build her stamina to perform more consistently in the future

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 1:04 PM

Top Stories

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

Luxury in the sky: Dubai houses 7 of 10 tallest hotels in the world

Luxury in the sky: Dubai houses 7 of 10 tallest hotels in the world

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

'Can only pray': UAE residents worry for families after Delhi blast, cancel travel plans

K-pop idol Hyuna recently fainted on stage while performing her hit song 'Bubble Pop'.

The singer, 33, was performing at the Waterbomb Festival in Macau on Sunday. Mid-dance step she turned her back to the audience and collapsed onto the stage. Her backup dancers rushed forward and shook her, but she appeared to be either unconscious or unable to move. Moving quickly, a security guard ran onto the stage and carried her off.

Recommended For You

UAE: Demand for autonomous vehicles grows, outpaces capacity

UAE: Demand for autonomous vehicles grows, outpaces capacity

Super Typhoon Fung-wong may lash Philippines again on November 12

Super Typhoon Fung-wong may lash Philippines again on November 12

Thousands evacuated as typhoon Fung-wong brings floods to Taiwan

Thousands evacuated as typhoon Fung-wong brings floods to Taiwan

DP World Tour launches ‘Rory McIlroy Award’ to honour Europe’s first Grand Slam winner

DP World Tour launches ‘Rory McIlroy Award’ to honour Europe’s first Grand Slam winner

Fewer holiday trips, tighter budget: Families cut back on travel, report says

Fewer holiday trips, tighter budget: Families cut back on travel, report says

 

Videos of the moment quickly flooded social media.

Watch the clip here:

Fans who saw the clip have voiced their concerns about singer's health. The Korea Times reported that Hyuna had recently said that she had lost 10 kilograms. The singer has also revealed in the past that she loses stamina when her weight drops below 45 kilograms.

Taking to Instagram a day after the incident, Hyuna posted an apology to her fans.

"I am really really sorry," she started. She went on to say that she wanted to put on a good show and expressed her disappointment at not being "professional". She also said that she does not remember anything from the incident.

She apologised to the fans that spent money to see her and said that she will develop her stamina to be able to perform consistently in the future.

The ended the note by thanking her fans for supporting her and that she was totally fine one day after the festival. On Tuesday, she posted behind the scenes photos from the festival with her staff and dancers, where she appears to be in good health and spirits. ️