Major K-pop festival Weverse Con to head to India next year

For the first time since its inception, the famous Kpop festival Weverse Con will be held outside of South Korea, with organiser Hybe choosing New Delhi, India, as the location of the 2027 edition.

Hybe announced on Wednesday that the two-day festival is scheduled to take place on March 27 and 28, 2027. The exact venue has not been announced yet.

The Indian edition of Weverse Con will feature both Indian and global artists, according to ANI. It will not only feature its signature live music performances from Indian and Kpop artists, but also give fans cultural experiences and interactive engagement with the artists.

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The festival also bring to stage special collaborations across cultures.

Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of Hybe, said, “Weverse Con Festival India marks a new chapter in our ‘multi-home, multi-genre’ strategy and reflects our commitment to India as a key market in HYBE's global growth."

Fans in India can book tickets on BookMyShow. Mastercard holders will get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets. At the time this article is published, the BookMyShow page for the festival only reveals the dates and city, but not the exact location or when the tickets will go on sale.