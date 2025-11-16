Kpop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys may get real-world debut: Who are the singers?

Kpop Demon Hunters fans have a reason to rejoice — the Saja Boys may be getting a real-world debut!

The Federation of Korean Music Performers (FKMP) recently announced that all five singers in the group have joined the association as members. Of the five artists, Andrew Choi, Neckwav and Kevin Woo were already part of the association, and Danny Chung and samUIL Lee are the newcomers, according to Korea Times.

The news has sparked speculations that the five members are gearing up for a real-life debut — an exciting prospect not only because of the success of the Saja Boys from the movie, but because of the combined performing and producing experience of the five artists.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Who are the Saja Boys (in real life)?

The five members of the band are:

1. Andrew Choi (singing voice of Jinu from Saja Boys): Choi is a well-known name in the Korean music industry, producing for groups such as Shinee, Exo and NCT.

2. Neckwav (singing voice of Abs Saja from Saja Boys): Neckwav is a vocalist and producer who has released music independently on streaming platforms such as Spotify.

3. Kevin Woo (singing voice of Mystery Saja from Saja Boys): Woo is a former Kpop idol from the group U-KISS, which made its debut in 2008. After leaving the group, he has pursued a solo career and hosted variety programmes as well.

4. Danny Chung (singing voice of Baby Saja from Saja Boys): Chung is a singer and songwriter who has worked with famous artists such as Somi.

5. samUIL Lee (singing voice of Romance Saja from Saja Boys): Lee is a singer and producer who has worked with boy groups Seventeen, Riize and &Team.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, released on Netflix this summer and immediately trended around the world, topping both Netflix and music streaming charts for months.