Watch: BTS member J-hope touches down in Dubai, sends UAE fans into frenzy

While fans of K-pop giant BTS are still awaiting a performance by the group in the country, that dream just inched a bit closer to reality. Band member J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) landed in Dubai in the wee hours of Monday, November 17.

The rapper and lead dancer of BTS himself informed followers of his trip to the UAE, sharing a photo from inside his Emirates flight from Seoul to Dubai to his Instagram Story on Sunday night. The 'Killin' It Girl' hitmaker is probably the most social media savy Bangtan member, and often updates fans on his activities and schedule.

However, it is not quite clear yet why the 31-year-old star is in Dubai. Some BTS ARMY accounts speculated that he is here to attend a special exhibition at Dubai Watch Week.

One fan account posted on Instagram, "Audemars Piguet is holding a major event in Dubai for its 150th anniversary exhibition, and there's talk of Hobi's possible participation! The brand's special exhibition, 'The House of Wonders', will showcase AP's 150-year heritage and craftsmanship in Dubai in a dazzling way."

The Dubai Watch Week runs from November 19-23 at Dubai Mall.

The video of J-hope's arrival at the Dubai airport is already going viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

Other fans pointed out that dancers from J-hope's team, including Alyssa and Tyra, are also flying to Dubai. Some of them posted about their 16-hour-long flights to the UAE, leading to rampant chatter across social media that a performance might be in the works — whether for a concert, a pop-up, or a special event.

J-HOPE TEAM reunites and teases a secret schedule in Dubai ð¦ðª



Earlier, Hoseok mentioned that we can expect something in November. Now heâs on his way to UAE. pic.twitter.com/dpjwc2NuTr — â§ (@JHOPE_GOAT) November 16, 2025

Dream Concert UAE is set to take place on November 22 in Abu Dhabi. While the lineup has some of the biggest K-pop names, including ATEEZ, Red Velvet, All [H]ours and Triple S, no BTS member has been listed.

Across social media and fan sites, ARMYs are buzzing with excitement and sleuthing for more clues. If J-hope is planning a surprise performance in UAE, it will be the biggest kept secret ever in K-pop-dom!