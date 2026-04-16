From K-pop to AI, entertainment giant behind top stars expands into UAE

A new wave of entertainment, powered as much by algorithms as by artists, is setting its sights on the UAE.

Blending K-pop stardom with artificial intelligence and robotics, Seoul-based Galaxy Corporation has officially announced its regional expansion, marking what could be a shift in how entertainment is created and experienced in the region.

Speaking at a media briefing in Dubai, CEO Choi Yong-ho framed the move as part of a broader global vision, but one rooted in the UAE’s long-term stability and ambition.

“We sincerely trust the UAE’s long-term vision. It has a stable system, clear processes, and exceptional leadership,” he said. “That is why we chose to establish our presence here.”

From global stars to AI experiences

Founded in 2019, Galaxy Corporation has quickly grown into one of South Korea’s most closely watched entertainment technology companies. Its portfolio spans media production, intellectual property, and commerce, all built around AI-driven content and fan experiences.

The company works with major global names, including K-pop icon G-Dragon, acclaimed actor Song Kang-ho and SHINee’s Taemin, while producing more than 400 broadcasts annually. Some of its content has also ranked among the most-watched globally on Netflix.

But beyond traditional entertainment, the company is betting on what it calls “enter-tech”, the convergence of entertainment with emerging technologies.

“At the same time, we are creating new entertainment experiences by combining content with technologies such as AI and robotics,” Choi said.

One example is a K-pop robot arena set to launch in Korea this May, where performances will integrate robotics into live entertainment formats.

UAE as a launchpad for the future

The company’s Middle East expansion will be anchored through Galaxy ME, a planned joint venture led by co-founder Sunghae Cho. The focus will span AI-powered content, intellectual property development and robotics-led experiences.

Choi hinted at more ambitious plans for the region, including the creation of a large-scale entertainment destination.

“We plan to bring together K-pop, K-content and robotics to create an entertainment landmark in the UAE called Robot Theme Park,” he said. “Through K-pop performances using robotics, robot sports and next-generation experiences, we hope to create a space people from around the world can visit all year round.”

A growing hub for creative tech

For UAE officials, the announcement reflects broader efforts to position the country as a global hub for media, technology and creative industries.

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, described the move as part of ongoing efforts to attract global players and build cross-border collaboration.

He noted that the partnership builds on earlier engagement with Korean companies through initiatives such as BRIDGE, aimed at connecting global technology firms with the UAE’s media ecosystem.

“The opening of the company’s regional office in the UAE sends a message to the world,” he said, adding that the country continues to position itself as a stable, secure and forward-looking destination for innovation.

Beyond entertainment

While the expansion is rooted in entertainment, both sides pointed to deeper cultural and strategic ties between South Korea and the UAE.

Choi highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries, suggesting that the company’s presence could go beyond business.

“Korea and the UAE have built their relationship over many years on a foundation of trust,” he said. “We believe this relationship will continue to grow beyond industry and economics, into culture and understanding.”

As the lines between technology, content and live experience continue to blur, Galaxy Corporation’s entry signals a broader shift, one where the future of entertainment may be as much about code and machines as it is about stars and stages.