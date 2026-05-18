Korean actors IU, Byeon Woo Seok issue apology after 'Perfect Crown' comes under fire

The recently completed hit Korean drama 'Perfect Crown' has come under fire over inaccurate historical depictions in the 12-episode Netflix show.

Set in a world where the modern day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, the series revolves around a contract marriage between Grand Prince Ian — played by Byeon Woo Seok — and Seong Hui Ju —played by IU.

The criticism surfaced after the airing of episode 11, where certain depictions in the drama imitated a vassal state of China. During the episode, the term 'Cheonse' (a thousand years) — a vassal states terminology — was used instead of 'Manse' — a symbol of an independent nation.

Additionally, an headgear worn by the Crown Prince was said to be a 'guryumyeonryugwan' (a crown worn by Chinese subjects) rather than the shipimyeonryugwan (a twelve-tasseled crown) worn by emperors of independent nations.

On May 16, the production crew issued an apology, followed by the actors' individual statements on May 18.

Taking to Instagram, IU, a singer-songwriter and actress, expressed her regret and said she should have "read the script more carefully and studied more as an actor".

"Hello. This is IU, who played the role of Seong Hui Ju in 'Perfect Crown'. Over the past few days, I have carefully read each and every comment that many viewers left. As a lead actor of the drama, I feel I failed to show a responsible attitude and ended up causing great disappointment, and I am deeply sorry. Even now, my heart feels very heavy.

Regarding the various issues of historical verification in the drama that viewers pointed out, I sincerely reflect and apologize — without excuse — for having gone into my acting without thinking more deeply about them.

Because this was a drama in which it was important to convey imagination grounded in our own history and the traditional beauty of Korea, I should have read the script more carefully and studied more as an actor, but I did not, and I am ashamed of myself for that. I did not have a proper sense of the issues in advance. I apologize.

Thank you to everyone who watched the drama until the end and did not hold back from speaking up.

I will always remember the valuable criticism and opinions you sent, and going forward, I will be IU who approaches projects with an even more cautious and thorough attitude. I apologize once again."

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok said he would become an actor who "takes on projects with an even more cautious and thoughtful attitude".

"Over the weekend, I was worried and concerned that my words might end up causing further harm. With a heavy heart, I am writing this to those who have felt discomfort and concern because of the drama.

In the process of filming and acting in this drama, I did not think enough about what the historical context and meaning contained in it were and how that might be received by the viewers. Through the words of the viewers, I have been led to reflect and look back on myself, and as an actor I have once again deeply taken to heart that I need to approach my work with greater responsibility — considering not only the acting but also the message and context carried by the production.

I sincerely apologise. I would also like to thank once again everyone who has cared for 'Perfect Crown' and Grand Prince Ian and offered advice. Going forward, I will become an actor who takes on projects with an even more cautious and thoughtful attitude. I apologise."