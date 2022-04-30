'Koi Mil Gaya' singer Taz from Stereo Nation passes away

The 90's pop sensation was 54 years old

Photo credit: Taz Stereo Nation/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 11:10 AM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 11:15 AM

Popular singer Tarsame Singh Saini, aka Taz, has passed away at the age of 54.

According to local reports, the 90's pop sensation died from liver failure after slipping into a coma in the UK.

ALSO READ:

Taz was best known as the lead singer of the Asian fusion music group Stereo Nation. After rising to fame with his 1989 debut album Hit The Deck, Taz went on to sing a number of popular Bollywood tracks, including It's Magic from Koi Mil Gaya and Mujhpe To Jadoo from Race.