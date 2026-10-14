'Koffee With Karan' season 9 premieres today: Where to watch final season in UAE

After more than two decades of candid confessions and unforgettable rapid-fire rounds, Karan Johar is preparing to serve his final cups of Koffee.

The ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan premieres today, October 14, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan taking the couch for the opening episode.

For UAE fans who have followed the show over the years, the farewell season will be available on STARZPLAY, following its recently announced regional partnership with JioHotstar.

Since making its debut in 2004, the celebrity chat show has become a pop-culture phenomenon, offering audiences a glimpse into the lives of Bollywood's biggest stars. From friendships and relationships to professional rivalries and personal revelations, Johar's famous couch has witnessed conversations that have continued to make headlines long after the episodes aired.

And now, as the filmmaker prepares to bring the curtains down on the show, here's everything UAE viewers need to know about its final season.

Where to watch Koffee With Karan season 9 in the UAE

The new season will be available through the dedicated JioHotstar section on the STARZPLAY app and website.

UAE subscribers can access the content through STARZPLAY's PLUS plan, priced at Dh34.99 per month.

In India, the first episode is scheduled to premiere at 7pm IST (5:30pm UAE time) on JioHotstar. While the regional partnership includes the simultaneous release of new JioHotstar Originals, a separate UAE premiere time for the episode has not been officially confirmed.

Salman Khan returns to the couch

The Bollywood superstar will make a solo appearance in the opening episode, and going by the promotional teaser, fans can expect plenty of humour and playful exchanges between the actor and Johar.

In one moment, Khan jokes about launching his own spin-off, 'Koffee With Salman', while also teasing the filmmaker about convincing celebrities to appear on the show by suggesting that each season could be his last.

He even makes a playful appeal to Johar, saying, "Tussi na jao", referencing the memorable dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sharing the promotional video on Instagram, Johar wrote, "One last time...a koffee with the one & only bhaii."

A look back at 22 years of Koffee With Karan

When Koffee With Karan first aired on Star World in November 2004, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were its inaugural guests.

At a time when social media had yet to offer audiences constant access to their favourite celebrities, the show provided an opportunity to see Bollywood stars beyond their on-screen personas.

Over the years, audiences watched actors tease their friends, speak about their relationships, address industry rumours and occasionally make revelations that sparked controversies.

The show's rapid-fire round, in particular, became one of its defining features, often producing some of the most memorable, and sometimes controversial, exchanges.

However, as celebrity culture evolved, so did the show. After years on television, Koffee With Karan moved to streaming with its seventh season in 2022, introducing the format to a new generation of viewers.

Yet, through all those changes, one thing has remained constant. And that is Johar's ability to bring together some of Hindi cinema's most iconic names for conversations that are every bit humorous but also, many a time, unexpectedly emotional.

Why is Koffee With Karan ending?

Johar has described his decision to conclude the show as "emotional and personal", explaining that he wants to dedicate the next decade to directing more films and telling more stories.

Reflecting on its 22-year journey, the filmmaker acknowledged how the couch had become synonymous with "conversations, candour and well... controversies".

But beyond the glamorous guest appearances and viral moments, the show gave audiences conversations they would continue to revisit and quote for years to come.

Now, with its final season underway, there’s one last opportunity for Bollywood's biggest stars to take the couch, spill some secrets and, of course, share a hot cup of ‘Koffee’!