Look: KL Rahul rings in birthday with Athiya Shetty

Cricketer KL Rahul has offered a glimpse into his cosy birthday celebrations, accompanied by his wife, actor Athiya Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared photos from a restaurant, where he was seen cutting his birthday cake.

The actress was seen cosying up beside her husband, offering an adorable glimpse of their bond.

"Thank you everyone for the love. Grateful for everything," the cricketer wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Athiya Shetty marked her husband, KL Rahul's 34th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, offering fans a rare glimpse into their personal life through a series of unseen photographs.

In her post, Athiya referred to Rahul as "my person" and expressed her affection with the caption, "Happy birthday my person, love you so much."

The carousel of images traced their journey together, featuring moments from their wedding, holidays, and their new phase as parents.