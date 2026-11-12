Kite Beach to host free immersive sleep experience for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai may be in the middle of its annual fitness challenge, but a new experience at Kite Beach is encouraging residents to do something a little different: slow down.

As thousands of residents take part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, health technology company Oura is bringing The Goodnight Club to the popular beachfront destination from November 20 to 22. The free-to-enter experience will offer visitors a chance to disconnect from the city's fast-paced lifestyle and explore why recovery deserves just as much attention as exercise.

And there may be good reason to pay attention to our sleeping habits.

According to Oura's latest UAE sleep report, members in the Emirates get an average of 6.85 hours of sleep per night, compared with a global average of 7.1 hours.

The findings suggest that UAE members are sleeping around 15 minutes less each night than their global counterparts, raising questions about how much rest residents are getting amidst busy work schedules and increasingly active lifestyles.

What can visitors expect?

At the heart of The Goodnight Club is a multisensory listening lounge designed to help visitors unwind in just 10 minutes.

The immersive experience will feature ambient live music, atmospheric lighting, calming soundscapes and guided breathing sessions, creating an environment where visitors can temporarily switch off from everyday distractions.

Additionally, guests can also learn more about the role of rest and recovery in maintaining overall wellbeing.

Are UAE residents getting enough sleep?

Oura's latest findings also offer an interesting insight into the sleeping patterns of people living in the Emirates.

According to the report, 6.67 per cent of UAE members have a late-evening chronotype, compared with just 3 per cent globally.

A chronotype refers to a person's natural preference for sleeping and waking at certain times of the day. Those with a late-evening chronotype tend to feel more alert later at night and may naturally prefer going to bed and waking up later.

However, getting sufficient sleep is not simply about the number of hours spent in bed. Sleep quality, consistency and timing are also important factors in overall health.

The Goodnight Club hopes to encourage residents to think about recovery as an essential part of their fitness routines rather than something that comes after exercise.

After all, while Dubai Fitness Challenge is about getting the city moving, taking time to rest is just as important.

The event will take place at Kite Beach, Dubai, from November 20 to 22, between 5pm and midnight, and is free to enter