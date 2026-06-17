'Game of Thrones' Kit Harington spotted wearing Morocco shirt at World Cup Match

Fans speculated that Kit might have Moroccan roots, as some said he resembles Moroccans.

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 17 Jun 2026, 12:24 PM
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British actor Kit Harington was spotted wearing Morocco’s national team jersey at MetLife Stadium during the Brazil vs. Morocco match at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In a photo shared by X account Morocco 2030 on June 16, the actor best known best known for portraying Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones, appeared in the Atlas Lions shirt, drawing attention from both football supporters and entertainment fans online.

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The image quickly generated engagement on social media.

Among the reactions, one user commented: “Non-Moroccan here, your team has a beautiful jersey. Plus, I love the crest on it as well. These are little things, but as fans, we like these little things.”

“He looks Moroccan”

Born in London, England, Harington rose to international fame through his role in Game of Thrones becoming one of the most recognizable actors of his generation.

While some social media users speculated about a possible connection to Morocco, Harington does not have Moroccan roots or ancestry and is of White British and European descent.

Brazil and Morocco ultimately played out a 1–1 draw at MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, Harington’s appearance in the Atlas Lions jersey became one of the memorable moments sharedd by fans online.

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