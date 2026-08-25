Kit Harington to play Gilderoy Lockhart in 'Harry Potter' Season 2

Actor Kit Harington will now play Gilderoy Lockhart in Season 2 of 'Harry Potter' series, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who exited the production due to scheduling conflicts, reported Variety.

The 'Game of Thrones' star recently voiced Lockhart, who is central to the plot of the second book 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' in Audible's 'Harry Potter' audiobooks late last year.

According to the series, Lockhart is a famous yet arrogant wizard known for his many heroic acts, becomes the new Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts and it's soon made clear that he isn't qualified for the job. He was portrayed by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 'Chamber of Secrets' film.

Speaking to Variety about the audiobooks in December, self-proclaimed 'Harry Potter' nerd Harington said he fell in love with J.K. Rowling's books as a kid and has reread them many times since.

"It was a really simple yes, because I love the character. As far as cameos in a series go, you don't get much more entertaining and fun to do as an actor than Gilderoy Lockhart. It was a no-brainer," Harington said of agreeing to voice Lockhart in the audiobooks, as quoted by Variety.

Season 2 of the 'Harry Potter' series, which is based on 'Chamber of Secrets,' is set to start shooting this fall.

Dominic McLaughlin is set to play the title role in the show, with Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout playing Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Additional cast members include John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer is Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu plays Snape, and Nick Frost has been cast as Rubeus Hagrid.

Jon Brown, a writer on the first season of the adaptation, has been promoted to serve as co-showrunner on Season 2. He joins current showrunner and series developer Francesca Gardiner.

Gardiner serves as executive producer alongside director Mark Mylod. 'Harry Potter' author Rowling also executive produces along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.