Kirsten Dunst, Channing Tatum are all praise for each other

Actor Kirsten Dunst reacted to her Roofman co-star Channing Tatum's recent comments, where he admitted feeling "intimidated" to work with her before the film's shoot, reported People.

Speaking at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Tatum revealed that ahead of filming Roofman, he "was so intimidated to work" with Dunst, calling her one of his long-time favourites. Just a couple of days later, at a New York City screening of the film, Dunst responded warmly to Tatum's words.

"That's so sweet," said Dunst at the screening, held at The Crosby Street Hotel, as quoted by People.

She revealed her own impression of Tatum before their on-screen romance in the Derek Cianfrance-directed true-crime drama, which is inspired by the real-life Roofman, Jeffrey Manchester.

"I had loved him in so many movies, and he's just an anomaly to me, all the facets of who he is," she said of Tatum. "And he's such a genuine person. He's such a kind guy. And he's so talented. I'm just really excited for people to see him in this movie, in this role."

Dunst added: "I'm just so proud of him, and Derek, and I really love this group so much."

She also mentioned some of Tatum's past performances that stood out to her. "I loved Foxcatcher and 21 Jump Street," the actress said. "Those two are my faves."

During the world premiere of Roofman at TIFF, Tatum had praised Dunst, describing her breakout role as Claudia in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire as one of his favourites.

"Everything she's ever done, I've been obsessed with," he said.

"I was so intimidated to work with her, and when I say intimidated, I was afraid. I just wanted her to like me," the Magic Mike star said with a laugh. "I was like, 'Please like me!'."

Based on a true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey (played by Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who resorts to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname "Roofman," according to an official synopsis, reported People.

Roofman is set to release in UAE theatres on October 30.