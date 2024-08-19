'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' director Wes Ball wants to work in Bollywood

US filmmaker Wes Ball (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 12:54 PM

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball talked about the Indian film industry and said that it is a "great market." He also expressed his desire to work with "great artists and great storytellers" in the industry.

He told ANI, "Some incredible movies are being made and several talented artists are there (Indian Film industry). It is fantastic."

Expressing his willingness to work with Indian actors, he added, "I would love to work with any great artist and any great storytellers that are out there in the world. I look forward to the opportunities. I've seen so many talented people. I can work with anyone who I think would fit the role."

He added that he recently watched SS Rajamouli's RRR. "I just love the film. Indian filmmakers are making their impact all over the world with these kind of fantastic movies, "

Ball is garnering much appreciation for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is a 2024 American science fiction action film directed by him and written by Josh Friedman. It is the fourth instalment in the Planet of the Apes reboot film series and the tenth film overall. The film stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H Macy.

The Planet of the Apes franchise began in 1968 with the Charlton Heston-led classic and has since gone on to become one of the most popular franchises, inspiring four sequels to the original film. Matt Reeves' last picture, War for the Planet of the Apes, was out in 2017. It was time for another excursion to the planet of the apes.

While talking about the film and how challenging it was to make the sequel, he said, "I remember watching the original film series a lot as a child with my dad. The movie still holds up. Planet of the Apes was released in 1968, however, it still works. These stories are challenging to make but I love making such films."