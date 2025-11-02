'King' teaser: Shah Rukh Khan revels in his dark transformation

It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and how could the day go by without a surprise for his fans?

The makers of Khan's action entertainer King unveiled its title and teaser on November 2.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, marks Khan's second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after Pathaan.

The teaser features gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before. Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

In one of the standout moments, Khan delivers a chilling line. The video also features a subtle detail, where Khan can be seen holding a "King of Hearts card," which also seems to be a nod to his long-standing title as the "King of Hearts" both on and off screen.

The teaser, shared across social media platforms, sparked an immediate and enthusiastic response from fans. The comment sections were flooded with admiration and excitement. One fan wrote, "My lord... he is back and how!"

The film is also being described as Siddharth Anand's "biggest mass action film yet", promising larger-than-life stunts, scale, and storytelling.

The film is scheduled to release in 2026.