For generations of audiophiles, Daddy Cool meant that peppy song by the '80s disco group Boney M. That is now set to change.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reportedly reuniting for Daddy Cool, a song from the latter's upcoming action tentpole, King. The song will have a mix of English and Hindi lyrics and will release on November 25, the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported citing sources in the know.

Daddy Cool will be the second single from the film, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Khan's daughter Suhana, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The portal also said the makers are deliberating whether the second song to be released should be Daddy Cool or the title track.

"There is still some contemplation if it should be Daddy Cool or the King title song, but November 25 is when the song will be launched," the source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

First song sets the standard

The first single from the film, Tu Mil Jaaye, was released on November 2, coinciding with Khan's 61st birthday. It became the most viewed Indian song in 24 hours across all social media platforms. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi lent their vocals to the song, which also marked Ed Sheeran's entry to Bollywood.

King's soundtrack and film score is composed by Sachin–Jigar, with the duo replacing Anirudh Ravichander, who exited the project earlier this year amid scheduling conflicts

Khan and Kareena, meanwhile, have appeared together in multiple blockbusters, including Asoka (2001), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), Don (2006), Billu (2009) and Ra.One (2011).

Anand had previously worked with Khan on the blockbuster Pathaan, with their second collaboration being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.