King of Pop is back: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' climbs to Hot 100

Michael Jackson is back on the charts, proving once again why he is called the King of Pop.

Jackson's Thriller has bagged the No. 10 position after the 2025 Halloween season. The milestone has once again cemented Michal Jackson's musical legacy, with Thriller making him the first-ever artiste to achieve top 10 hits in six different decades (the 1970s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, '10s and now '20s), according to Billboard.

Rising from No. 32, the song has gone to the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, granting him a new chart longevity record.

In doing so, Jackson has surpassed Andy Williams, who, until his demise, held top 10 placements across five decades.

In November 1971, Michael Jackson entered the Hot 100 top 10 as a solo artist with Got to Be There. In his celebrated career, Jackson earned a total of 30 top 10 hits, whereas 13 were No. 1s.

Until the Thriller milestone, his last top 10 came posthumously as a feature on Drake's Don't Matter to Me in 2018.

The surprise resurgence happened at a time when the trailer of Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, Michael, is set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026. The film will explore the superstar's journey into becoming the King of Pop, offering fans with an intimate look into his life and his musical legacy.

Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael's own nephew, in a stunning and emotionally charged portrayal of the global icon who changed the face of music and dance.

The film also features Miles Teller, Larenz Tate and Laura Harrier in pivotal roles.

Produced by Graham King, John Branca and John McLain, Michael is expected to be a cinematic tribute to an artist whose work continues to inspire millions around the world.